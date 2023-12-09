1 Chinese yuan rmb to Nepalese rupees

Convert CNY to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 cny
18.62 npr

1.00000 CNY = 18.61890 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nepalese Rupee
1 CNY18.61890 NPR
5 CNY93.09450 NPR
10 CNY186.18900 NPR
20 CNY372.37800 NPR
50 CNY930.94500 NPR
100 CNY1861.89000 NPR
250 CNY4654.72500 NPR
500 CNY9309.45000 NPR
1000 CNY18618.90000 NPR
2000 CNY37237.80000 NPR
5000 CNY93094.50000 NPR
10000 CNY186189.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NPR0.05371 CNY
5 NPR0.26854 CNY
10 NPR0.53709 CNY
20 NPR1.07418 CNY
50 NPR2.68544 CNY
100 NPR5.37088 CNY
250 NPR13.42720 CNY
500 NPR26.85440 CNY
1000 NPR53.70880 CNY
2000 NPR107.41760 CNY
5000 NPR268.54400 CNY
10000 NPR537.08800 CNY