50 Chinese yuan rmb to Kenyan shillings

Convert CNY to KES at the real exchange rate

50 cny
1,070 kes

1.00000 CNY = 21.39240 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kenyan Shilling
1 CNY21.39240 KES
5 CNY106.96200 KES
10 CNY213.92400 KES
20 CNY427.84800 KES
50 CNY1069.62000 KES
100 CNY2139.24000 KES
250 CNY5348.10000 KES
500 CNY10696.20000 KES
1000 CNY21392.40000 KES
2000 CNY42784.80000 KES
5000 CNY106962.00000 KES
10000 CNY213924.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KES0.04675 CNY
5 KES0.23373 CNY
10 KES0.46746 CNY
20 KES0.93491 CNY
50 KES2.33728 CNY
100 KES4.67456 CNY
250 KES11.68640 CNY
500 KES23.37280 CNY
1000 KES46.74560 CNY
2000 KES93.49120 CNY
5000 KES233.72800 CNY
10000 KES467.45600 CNY