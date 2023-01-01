10 Kenyan shillings to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KES to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 kes
0.46 cny

1.00000 KES = 0.04616 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KES0.04616 CNY
5 KES0.23082 CNY
10 KES0.46164 CNY
20 KES0.92328 CNY
50 KES2.30821 CNY
100 KES4.61641 CNY
250 KES11.54102 CNY
500 KES23.08205 CNY
1000 KES46.16410 CNY
2000 KES92.32820 CNY
5000 KES230.82050 CNY
10000 KES461.64100 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kenyan Shilling
1 CNY21.66190 KES
5 CNY108.30950 KES
10 CNY216.61900 KES
20 CNY433.23800 KES
50 CNY1083.09500 KES
100 CNY2166.19000 KES
250 CNY5415.47500 KES
500 CNY10830.95000 KES
1000 CNY21661.90000 KES
2000 CNY43323.80000 KES
5000 CNY108309.50000 KES
10000 CNY216619.00000 KES