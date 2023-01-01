250 Belize dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BZD to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 bzd
40,773 lkr

1.00000 BZD = 163.09200 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BZD163.09200 LKR
5 BZD815.46000 LKR
10 BZD1630.92000 LKR
20 BZD3261.84000 LKR
50 BZD8154.60000 LKR
100 BZD16309.20000 LKR
250 BZD40773.00000 LKR
500 BZD81546.00000 LKR
1000 BZD163092.00000 LKR
2000 BZD326184.00000 LKR
5000 BZD815460.00000 LKR
10000 BZD1630920.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 LKR0.00613 BZD
5 LKR0.03066 BZD
10 LKR0.06131 BZD
20 LKR0.12263 BZD
50 LKR0.30657 BZD
100 LKR0.61315 BZD
250 LKR1.53287 BZD
500 LKR3.06575 BZD
1000 LKR6.13150 BZD
2000 LKR12.26300 BZD
5000 LKR30.65750 BZD
10000 LKR61.31500 BZD