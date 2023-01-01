100 Bhutanese ngultrums to Omani rials

Convert BTN to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 btn
0.462 omr

1.00000 BTN = 0.00462 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Omani Rial
1 BTN0.00462 OMR
5 BTN0.02309 OMR
10 BTN0.04618 OMR
20 BTN0.09235 OMR
50 BTN0.23088 OMR
100 BTN0.46175 OMR
250 BTN1.15439 OMR
500 BTN2.30877 OMR
1000 BTN4.61755 OMR
2000 BTN9.23510 OMR
5000 BTN23.08775 OMR
10000 BTN46.17550 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 OMR216.56500 BTN
5 OMR1082.82500 BTN
10 OMR2165.65000 BTN
20 OMR4331.30000 BTN
50 OMR10828.25000 BTN
100 OMR21656.50000 BTN
250 OMR54141.25000 BTN
500 OMR108282.50000 BTN
1000 OMR216565.00000 BTN
2000 OMR433130.00000 BTN
5000 OMR1082825.00000 BTN
10000 OMR2165650.00000 BTN