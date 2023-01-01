Bhutanese ngultrums to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BTN to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
130.42 nok

1.00000 BTN = 0.13042 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.0873590.521.492821.674390.9646518.7631
1 GBP1.1430511.2429103.4691.706381.913921.1026521.4472
1 USD0.91970.80457183.24831.37291.539880.887217.2558
1 INR0.01104730.00966470.012012310.01649160.01849750.01065730.207281

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Norwegian Krone
1 BTN0.13042 NOK
5 BTN0.65209 NOK
10 BTN1.30417 NOK
20 BTN2.60834 NOK
50 BTN6.52085 NOK
100 BTN13.04170 NOK
250 BTN32.60425 NOK
500 BTN65.20850 NOK
1000 BTN130.41700 NOK
2000 BTN260.83400 NOK
5000 BTN652.08500 NOK
10000 BTN1304.17000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NOK7.66770 BTN
5 NOK38.33850 BTN
10 NOK76.67700 BTN
20 NOK153.35400 BTN
50 NOK383.38500 BTN
100 NOK766.77000 BTN
250 NOK1916.92500 BTN
500 NOK3833.85000 BTN
1000 NOK7667.70000 BTN
2000 NOK15335.40000 BTN
5000 NOK38338.50000 BTN
10000 NOK76677.00000 BTN