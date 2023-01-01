1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds

Convert BTN to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
370.60 egp

1.00000 BTN = 0.37060 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Egyptian Pound
1 BTN0.37060 EGP
5 BTN1.85302 EGP
10 BTN3.70604 EGP
20 BTN7.41208 EGP
50 BTN18.53020 EGP
100 BTN37.06040 EGP
250 BTN92.65100 EGP
500 BTN185.30200 EGP
1000 BTN370.60400 EGP
2000 BTN741.20800 EGP
5000 BTN1853.02000 EGP
10000 BTN3706.04000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EGP2.69830 BTN
5 EGP13.49150 BTN
10 EGP26.98300 BTN
20 EGP53.96600 BTN
50 EGP134.91500 BTN
100 EGP269.83000 BTN
250 EGP674.57500 BTN
500 EGP1349.15000 BTN
1000 EGP2698.30000 BTN
2000 EGP5396.60000 BTN
5000 EGP13491.50000 BTN
10000 EGP26983.00000 BTN