1,000 bsd
805.56 jep

1.00000 BSD = 0.80556 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:29
How to convert Bahamian dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BSD0.80556 JEP
5 BSD4.02778 JEP
10 BSD8.05555 JEP
20 BSD16.11110 JEP
50 BSD40.27775 JEP
100 BSD80.55550 JEP
250 BSD201.38875 JEP
500 BSD402.77750 JEP
1000 BSD805.55500 JEP
2000 BSD1611.11000 JEP
5000 BSD4027.77500 JEP
10000 BSD8055.55000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 JEP1.24138 BSD
5 JEP6.20690 BSD
10 JEP12.41380 BSD
20 JEP24.82760 BSD
50 JEP62.06900 BSD
100 JEP124.13800 BSD
250 JEP310.34500 BSD
500 JEP620.69000 BSD
1000 JEP1241.38000 BSD
2000 JEP2482.76000 BSD
5000 JEP6206.90000 BSD
10000 JEP12413.80000 BSD