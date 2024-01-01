Bahamian dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert BSD to JEP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = £0.7884 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
BSD to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JEP
1 BSD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79250.7925
Low0.76690.7448
Average0.77690.7652
Change2.36%3.25%
1 BSD to JEP stats

The performance of BSD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7925 and a 30 day low of 0.7669. This means the 30 day average was 0.7769. The change for BSD to JEP was 2.36.

The performance of BSD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7925 and a 90 day low of 0.7448. This means the 90 day average was 0.7652. The change for BSD to JEP was 3.25.

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BSD0.78840 JEP
5 BSD3.94198 JEP
10 BSD7.88395 JEP
20 BSD15.76790 JEP
50 BSD39.41975 JEP
100 BSD78.83950 JEP
250 BSD197.09875 JEP
500 BSD394.19750 JEP
1000 BSD788.39500 JEP
2000 BSD1,576.79000 JEP
5000 BSD3,941.97500 JEP
10000 BSD7,883.95000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 JEP1.26840 BSD
5 JEP6.34200 BSD
10 JEP12.68400 BSD
20 JEP25.36800 BSD
50 JEP63.42000 BSD
100 JEP126.84000 BSD
250 JEP317.10000 BSD
500 JEP634.20000 BSD
1000 JEP1,268.40000 BSD
2000 JEP2,536.80000 BSD
5000 JEP6,342.00000 BSD
10000 JEP12,684.00000 BSD