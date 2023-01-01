Brunei dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert BND to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
2040.37 wst

1.00000 BND = 2.04037 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.91921.37151.6636218.24541.346451.537040.80402
1 EUR1.087911.492051.8098519.84921.46481.672150.8746
1 CAD0.7291290.67021711.2129913.30320.9817351.12070.586234
1 NZD0.60110.5525320.824409110.96730.8093510.9239160.483296

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BND2.04037 WST
5 BND10.20185 WST
10 BND20.40370 WST
20 BND40.80740 WST
50 BND102.01850 WST
100 BND204.03700 WST
250 BND510.09250 WST
500 BND1020.18500 WST
1000 BND2040.37000 WST
2000 BND4080.74000 WST
5000 BND10201.85000 WST
10000 BND20403.70000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Brunei Dollar
1 WST0.49011 BND
5 WST2.45054 BND
10 WST4.90108 BND
20 WST9.80216 BND
50 WST24.50540 BND
100 WST49.01080 BND
250 WST122.52700 BND
500 WST245.05400 BND
1000 WST490.10800 BND
2000 WST980.21600 BND
5000 WST2450.54000 BND
10000 WST4901.08000 BND