B$1.000 BND = WS$2.048 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:09
0

Updated a few seconds ago
WST
1 BND to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.09872.1085
Low2.02652.0265
Average2.05412.0701
Change-0.54%-1.36%
1 BND to WST stats

The performance of BND to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0987 and a 30 day low of 2.0265. This means the 30 day average was 2.0541. The change for BND to WST was -0.54.

The performance of BND to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1085 and a 90 day low of 2.0265. This means the 90 day average was 2.0701. The change for BND to WST was -1.36.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BND2.04827 WST
5 BND10.24135 WST
10 BND20.48270 WST
20 BND40.96540 WST
50 BND102.41350 WST
100 BND204.82700 WST
250 BND512.06750 WST
500 BND1,024.13500 WST
1000 BND2,048.27000 WST
2000 BND4,096.54000 WST
5000 BND10,241.35000 WST
10000 BND20,482.70000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Brunei Dollar
1 WST0.48822 BND
5 WST2.44109 BND
10 WST4.88218 BND
20 WST9.76436 BND
50 WST24.41090 BND
100 WST48.82180 BND
250 WST122.05450 BND
500 WST244.10900 BND
1000 WST488.21800 BND
2000 WST976.43600 BND
5000 WST2,441.09000 BND
10000 WST4,882.18000 BND