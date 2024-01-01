2,000 Samoan talas to Brunei dollars

Convert WST to BND at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = B$0.4863 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 WST to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48720.4921
Low0.47430.4743
Average0.48260.4818
Change1.87%-1.17%
View full history

1 WST to BND stats

The performance of WST to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4872 and a 30 day low of 0.4743. This means the 30 day average was 0.4826. The change for WST to BND was 1.87.

The performance of WST to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4921 and a 90 day low of 0.4743. This means the 90 day average was 0.4818. The change for WST to BND was -1.17.

Track market ratesView WST to BND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6911.3850.77184.0741.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1421.4990.83590.9681.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7230.9180.51155.7110.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7520.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Brunei Dollar
1 WST0.48634 BND
5 WST2.43168 BND
10 WST4.86336 BND
20 WST9.72672 BND
50 WST24.31680 BND
100 WST48.63360 BND
250 WST121.58400 BND
500 WST243.16800 BND
1000 WST486.33600 BND
2000 WST972.67200 BND
5000 WST2,431.68000 BND
10000 WST4,863.36000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BND2.05619 WST
5 BND10.28095 WST
10 BND20.56190 WST
20 BND41.12380 WST
50 BND102.80950 WST
100 BND205.61900 WST
250 BND514.04750 WST
500 BND1,028.09500 WST
1000 BND2,056.19000 WST
2000 BND4,112.38000 WST
5000 BND10,280.95000 WST
10000 BND20,561.90000 WST