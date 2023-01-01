250 Brunei dollars to Samoan talas

Convert BND to WST at the real exchange rate

250 bnd
504.48 wst

1.00000 BND = 2.01792 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BND2.01792 WST
5 BND10.08960 WST
10 BND20.17920 WST
20 BND40.35840 WST
50 BND100.89600 WST
100 BND201.79200 WST
250 BND504.48000 WST
500 BND1008.96000 WST
1000 BND2017.92000 WST
2000 BND4035.84000 WST
5000 BND10089.60000 WST
10000 BND20179.20000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Brunei Dollar
1 WST0.49556 BND
5 WST2.47780 BND
10 WST4.95560 BND
20 WST9.91120 BND
50 WST24.77800 BND
100 WST49.55600 BND
250 WST123.89000 BND
500 WST247.78000 BND
1000 WST495.56000 BND
2000 WST991.12000 BND
5000 WST2477.80000 BND
10000 WST4955.60000 BND