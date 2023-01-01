Brunei dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BND to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
213,323 pkr

1.00000 BND = 213.32300 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.919451.37121.6644518.24231.346551.537630.804182
1 EUR1.087611.491321.8102519.84031.464511.672330.8746
1 CAD0.7292880.67054811.2138613.30390.9820231.121380.58648
1 NZD0.60080.5524090.823817110.960.8090070.923810.483152

How to convert Brunei dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BND213.32300 PKR
5 BND1066.61500 PKR
10 BND2133.23000 PKR
20 BND4266.46000 PKR
50 BND10666.15000 PKR
100 BND21332.30000 PKR
250 BND53330.75000 PKR
500 BND106661.50000 PKR
1000 BND213323.00000 PKR
2000 BND426646.00000 PKR
5000 BND1066615.00000 PKR
10000 BND2133230.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 PKR0.00469 BND
5 PKR0.02344 BND
10 PKR0.04688 BND
20 PKR0.09375 BND
50 PKR0.23439 BND
100 PKR0.46877 BND
250 PKR1.17193 BND
500 PKR2.34387 BND
1000 PKR4.68773 BND
2000 PKR9.37546 BND
5000 PKR23.43865 BND
10000 PKR46.87730 BND