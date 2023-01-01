Brunei dollars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert BND to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
11,159,000 lbp

1.00000 BND = 11159.00000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.087490.47191.49181.673950.965218.7528
1 GBP1.1428611.2426103.3851.704721.912871.1030921.4293
1 USD0.91970.804764183.20021.37191.539410.887717.2455
1 INR0.01105320.009672620.012019210.01648910.01850250.01066940.207277

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 BND11159.00000 LBP
5 BND55795.00000 LBP
10 BND111590.00000 LBP
20 BND223180.00000 LBP
50 BND557950.00000 LBP
100 BND1115900.00000 LBP
250 BND2789750.00000 LBP
500 BND5579500.00000 LBP
1000 BND11159000.00000 LBP
2000 BND22318000.00000 LBP
5000 BND55795000.00000 LBP
10000 BND111590000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 LBP0.00009 BND
5 LBP0.00045 BND
10 LBP0.00090 BND
20 LBP0.00179 BND
50 LBP0.00448 BND
100 LBP0.00896 BND
250 LBP0.02240 BND
500 LBP0.04481 BND
1000 LBP0.08961 BND
2000 LBP0.17923 BND
5000 LBP0.44807 BND
10000 LBP0.89614 BND