Bermudan dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert BMD to RON at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
4582.33 ron

1.00000 BMD = 4.58233 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.372283.24850.92191.671121.3484518.28970.806517
1 CAD0.728757160.66790.6718511.217840.98269213.32870.587754
1 INR0.01201220.016483210.01107420.02007390.01619790.21970.00968806
1 EUR1.08471.4884390.299611.812671.4626619.83880.87485

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BMD4.58233 RON
5 BMD22.91165 RON
10 BMD45.82330 RON
20 BMD91.64660 RON
50 BMD229.11650 RON
100 BMD458.23300 RON
250 BMD1145.58250 RON
500 BMD2291.16500 RON
1000 BMD4582.33000 RON
2000 BMD9164.66000 RON
5000 BMD22911.65000 RON
10000 BMD45823.30000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bermudan Dollar
1 RON0.21823 BMD
5 RON1.09115 BMD
10 RON2.18230 BMD
20 RON4.36460 BMD
50 RON10.91150 BMD
100 RON21.82300 BMD
250 RON54.55750 BMD
500 RON109.11500 BMD
1000 RON218.23000 BMD
2000 RON436.46000 BMD
5000 RON1091.15000 BMD
10000 RON2182.30000 BMD