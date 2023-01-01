Bermudan dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert BMD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
346,930 huf

1.00000 BMD = 346.93000 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3721583.24250.92191.671121.3484518.30230.806452
1 CAD0.728783160.66570.6718751.217890.98272813.33840.587728
1 INR0.01201310.016483810.0110750.02007540.01619910.2198670.00968798
1 EUR1.08471.4883790.293111.812671.4626619.85250.87485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BMD346.93000 HUF
5 BMD1734.65000 HUF
10 BMD3469.30000 HUF
20 BMD6938.60000 HUF
50 BMD17346.50000 HUF
100 BMD34693.00000 HUF
250 BMD86732.50000 HUF
500 BMD173465.00000 HUF
1000 BMD346930.00000 HUF
2000 BMD693860.00000 HUF
5000 BMD1734650.00000 HUF
10000 BMD3469300.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bermudan Dollar
2000 HUF5.76486 BMD
5000 HUF14.41215 BMD
10000 HUF28.82430 BMD
15000 HUF43.23645 BMD
20000 HUF57.64860 BMD
30000 HUF86.47290 BMD
40000 HUF115.29720 BMD
50000 HUF144.12150 BMD
60000 HUF172.94580 BMD
100000 HUF288.24300 BMD
150000 HUF432.36450 BMD
200000 HUF576.48600 BMD