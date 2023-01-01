Bahraini dinars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BHD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
4789.83 bgn

1.00000 BHD = 4.78983 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BHD4.78983 BGN
5 BHD23.94915 BGN
10 BHD47.89830 BGN
20 BHD95.79660 BGN
50 BHD239.49150 BGN
100 BHD478.98300 BGN
250 BHD1197.45750 BGN
500 BHD2394.91500 BGN
1000 BHD4789.83000 BGN
2000 BHD9579.66000 BGN
5000 BHD23949.15000 BGN
10000 BHD47898.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahraini Dinar
1 BGN0.20878 BHD
5 BGN1.04388 BHD
10 BGN2.08776 BHD
20 BGN4.17552 BHD
50 BGN10.43880 BHD
100 BGN20.87760 BHD
250 BGN52.19400 BHD
500 BGN104.38800 BHD
1000 BGN208.77600 BHD
2000 BGN417.55200 BHD
5000 BGN1043.88000 BHD
10000 BGN2087.76000 BHD