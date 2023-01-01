50 Bulgarian levs to Bahraini dinars

Convert BGN to BHD at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
10.531 bhd

1.00000 BGN = 0.21062 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahraini Dinar
1 BGN0.21062 BHD
5 BGN1.05309 BHD
10 BGN2.10618 BHD
20 BGN4.21236 BHD
50 BGN10.53090 BHD
100 BGN21.06180 BHD
250 BGN52.65450 BHD
500 BGN105.30900 BHD
1000 BGN210.61800 BHD
2000 BGN421.23600 BHD
5000 BGN1053.09000 BHD
10000 BGN2106.18000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BHD4.74794 BGN
5 BHD23.73970 BGN
10 BHD47.47940 BGN
20 BHD94.95880 BGN
50 BHD237.39700 BGN
100 BHD474.79400 BGN
250 BHD1186.98500 BGN
500 BHD2373.97000 BGN
1000 BHD4747.94000 BGN
2000 BHD9495.88000 BGN
5000 BHD23739.70000 BGN
10000 BHD47479.40000 BGN