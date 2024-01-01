Bahraini dinars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BHD to BGN at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = лв4.902 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 BHD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.92964.9296
Low4.74754.6377
Average4.82804.7369
Change2.67%5.35%
View full history

1 BHD to BGN stats

The performance of BHD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9296 and a 30 day low of 4.7475. This means the 30 day average was 4.8280. The change for BHD to BGN was 2.67.

The performance of BHD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9296 and a 90 day low of 4.6377. This means the 90 day average was 4.7369. The change for BHD to BGN was 5.35.

Track market ratesView BHD to BGN chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9451.69218.0611,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.34411.79119.1221,826.571.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8770.558110.6751,019.690.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BHD4.90197 BGN
5 BHD24.50985 BGN
10 BHD49.01970 BGN
20 BHD98.03940 BGN
50 BHD245.09850 BGN
100 BHD490.19700 BGN
250 BHD1,225.49250 BGN
500 BHD2,450.98500 BGN
1000 BHD4,901.97000 BGN
2000 BHD9,803.94000 BGN
5000 BHD24,509.85000 BGN
10000 BHD49,019.70000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahraini Dinar
1 BGN0.20400 BHD
5 BGN1.02000 BHD
10 BGN2.04000 BHD
20 BGN4.08000 BHD
50 BGN10.20000 BHD
100 BGN20.40000 BHD
250 BGN51.00000 BHD
500 BGN102.00000 BHD
1000 BGN204.00000 BHD
2000 BGN408.00000 BHD
5000 BGN1,020.00000 BHD
10000 BGN2,040.00000 BHD