500 Bulgarian levs to Bahraini dinars

Convert BGN to BHD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = .د.ب0.2039 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 BGN to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21060.2156
Low0.20290.2029
Average0.20710.2112
Change-2.64%-5.11%
View full history

1 BGN to BHD stats

The performance of BGN to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2106 and a 30 day low of 0.2029. This means the 30 day average was 0.2071. The change for BGN to BHD was -2.64.

The performance of BGN to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2156 and a 90 day low of 0.2029. This means the 90 day average was 0.2112. The change for BGN to BHD was -5.11.

Track market ratesView BGN to BHD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6971.3991.5361.3390.79118.061
1 EUR1.05811.7961.481.6261.4170.83719.113
1 NZD0.5890.55710.8240.9050.7890.46610.644
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21311.0980.9570.56512.911

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahraini Dinar
1 BGN0.20393 BHD
5 BGN1.01967 BHD
10 BGN2.03933 BHD
20 BGN4.07866 BHD
50 BGN10.19665 BHD
100 BGN20.39330 BHD
250 BGN50.98325 BHD
500 BGN101.96650 BHD
1000 BGN203.93300 BHD
2000 BGN407.86600 BHD
5000 BGN1,019.66500 BHD
10000 BGN2,039.33000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BHD4.90356 BGN
5 BHD24.51780 BGN
10 BHD49.03560 BGN
20 BHD98.07120 BGN
50 BHD245.17800 BGN
100 BHD490.35600 BGN
250 BHD1,225.89000 BGN
500 BHD2,451.78000 BGN
1000 BHD4,903.56000 BGN
2000 BHD9,807.12000 BGN
5000 BHD24,517.80000 BGN
10000 BHD49,035.60000 BGN