Bangladeshi takas to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert BDT to VUV at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
1097 vuv

1.00000 BDT = 1.09711 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BDT1.09711 VUV
5 BDT5.48555 VUV
10 BDT10.97110 VUV
20 BDT21.94220 VUV
50 BDT54.85550 VUV
100 BDT109.71100 VUV
250 BDT274.27750 VUV
500 BDT548.55500 VUV
1000 BDT1097.11000 VUV
2000 BDT2194.22000 VUV
5000 BDT5485.55000 VUV
10000 BDT10971.10000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 VUV0.91148 BDT
5 VUV4.55743 BDT
10 VUV9.11485 BDT
20 VUV18.22970 BDT
50 VUV45.57425 BDT
100 VUV91.14850 BDT
250 VUV227.87125 BDT
500 VUV455.74250 BDT
1000 VUV911.48500 BDT
2000 VUV1822.97000 BDT
5000 VUV4557.42500 BDT
10000 VUV9114.85000 BDT