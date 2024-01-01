5,000 Vanuatu vatus to Bangladeshi takas

Convert VUV to BDT at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = Tk0.9896 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:41
VUV to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 VUV to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01381.0138
Low0.98960.9616
Average1.00160.9932
Change-1.71%2.39%
1 VUV to BDT stats

The performance of VUV to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0138 and a 30 day low of 0.9896. This means the 30 day average was 1.0016. The change for VUV to BDT was -1.71.

The performance of VUV to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0138 and a 90 day low of 0.9616. This means the 90 day average was 0.9932. The change for VUV to BDT was 2.39.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 VUV0.98963 BDT
5 VUV4.94816 BDT
10 VUV9.89631 BDT
20 VUV19.79262 BDT
50 VUV49.48155 BDT
100 VUV98.96310 BDT
250 VUV247.40775 BDT
500 VUV494.81550 BDT
1000 VUV989.63100 BDT
2000 VUV1,979.26200 BDT
5000 VUV4,948.15500 BDT
10000 VUV9,896.31000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BDT1.01048 VUV
5 BDT5.05240 VUV
10 BDT10.10480 VUV
20 BDT20.20960 VUV
50 BDT50.52400 VUV
100 BDT101.04800 VUV
250 BDT252.62000 VUV
500 BDT505.24000 VUV
1000 BDT1,010.48000 VUV
2000 BDT2,020.96000 VUV
5000 BDT5,052.40000 VUV
10000 BDT10,104.80000 VUV