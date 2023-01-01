10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Vanuatu vatus

Convert BDT to VUV at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
11,066 vuv

1.00000 BDT = 1.10658 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BDT1.10658 VUV
5 BDT5.53290 VUV
10 BDT11.06580 VUV
20 BDT22.13160 VUV
50 BDT55.32900 VUV
100 BDT110.65800 VUV
250 BDT276.64500 VUV
500 BDT553.29000 VUV
1000 BDT1106.58000 VUV
2000 BDT2213.16000 VUV
5000 BDT5532.90000 VUV
10000 BDT11065.80000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 VUV0.90369 BDT
5 VUV4.51844 BDT
10 VUV9.03689 BDT
20 VUV18.07378 BDT
50 VUV45.18445 BDT
100 VUV90.36890 BDT
250 VUV225.92225 BDT
500 VUV451.84450 BDT
1000 VUV903.68900 BDT
2000 VUV1807.37800 BDT
5000 VUV4518.44500 BDT
10000 VUV9036.89000 BDT