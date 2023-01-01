5000 Bangladeshi takas to US dollars

Convert BDT to USD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
45.35 usd

1.00000 BDT = 0.00907 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:37
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / US Dollar
1 BDT0.00907 USD
5 BDT0.04535 USD
10 BDT0.09070 USD
20 BDT0.18141 USD
50 BDT0.45351 USD
100 BDT0.90703 USD
250 BDT2.26757 USD
500 BDT4.53514 USD
1000 BDT9.07029 USD
2000 BDT18.14058 USD
5000 BDT45.35145 USD
10000 BDT90.70290 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 USD110.25000 BDT
5 USD551.25000 BDT
10 USD1102.50000 BDT
20 USD2205.00000 BDT
50 USD5512.50000 BDT
100 USD11025.00000 BDT
250 USD27562.50000 BDT
500 USD55125.00000 BDT
1000 USD110250.00000 BDT
2000 USD220500.00000 BDT
5000 USD551250.00000 BDT
10000 USD1102500.00000 BDT