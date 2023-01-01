10 Bangladeshi takas to Gibraltar pounds

Convert BDT to GIP at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
0.07 gip

1.00000 BDT = 0.00723 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Gibraltar Pound
1 BDT0.00723 GIP
5 BDT0.03617 GIP
10 BDT0.07233 GIP
20 BDT0.14466 GIP
50 BDT0.36165 GIP
100 BDT0.72331 GIP
250 BDT1.80827 GIP
500 BDT3.61654 GIP
1000 BDT7.23309 GIP
2000 BDT14.46618 GIP
5000 BDT36.16545 GIP
10000 BDT72.33090 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GIP138.25400 BDT
5 GIP691.27000 BDT
10 GIP1382.54000 BDT
20 GIP2765.08000 BDT
50 GIP6912.70000 BDT
100 GIP13825.40000 BDT
250 GIP34563.50000 BDT
500 GIP69127.00000 BDT
1000 GIP138254.00000 BDT
2000 GIP276508.00000 BDT
5000 GIP691270.00000 BDT
10000 GIP1382540.00000 BDT