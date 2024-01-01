Convert GIP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Bangladeshi takas

1,000 gip
149,078 bdt

£1.000 GIP = Tk149.1 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6271.4651.6120.95819.237
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9531.7321.9051.13222.741
1 USD0.9310.788183.4631.3641.5010.89217.914
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GIP149.07800 BDT
5 GIP745.39000 BDT
10 GIP1,490.78000 BDT
20 GIP2,981.56000 BDT
50 GIP7,453.90000 BDT
100 GIP14,907.80000 BDT
250 GIP37,269.50000 BDT
500 GIP74,539.00000 BDT
1000 GIP149,078.00000 BDT
2000 GIP298,156.00000 BDT
5000 GIP745,390.00000 BDT
10000 GIP1,490,780.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Gibraltar Pound
1 BDT0.00671 GIP
5 BDT0.03354 GIP
10 BDT0.06708 GIP
20 BDT0.13416 GIP
50 BDT0.33540 GIP
100 BDT0.67079 GIP
250 BDT1.67698 GIP
500 BDT3.35395 GIP
1000 BDT6.70790 GIP
2000 BDT13.41580 GIP
5000 BDT33.53950 GIP
10000 BDT67.07900 GIP