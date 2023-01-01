1 Bangladeshi taka to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BDT to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.11 ghs

1.00000 BDT = 0.10630 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BDT0.10630 GHS
5 BDT0.53152 GHS
10 BDT1.06304 GHS
20 BDT2.12608 GHS
50 BDT5.31520 GHS
100 BDT10.63040 GHS
250 BDT26.57600 GHS
500 BDT53.15200 GHS
1000 BDT106.30400 GHS
2000 BDT212.60800 GHS
5000 BDT531.52000 GHS
10000 BDT1063.04000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GHS9.40700 BDT
5 GHS47.03500 BDT
10 GHS94.07000 BDT
20 GHS188.14000 BDT
50 GHS470.35000 BDT
100 GHS940.70000 BDT
250 GHS2351.75000 BDT
500 GHS4703.50000 BDT
1000 GHS9407.00000 BDT
2000 GHS18814.00000 BDT
5000 GHS47035.00000 BDT
10000 GHS94070.00000 BDT