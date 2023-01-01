Bangladeshi takas to Armenian drams today

Convert BDT to AMD at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
3638.10 amd

1.00000 BDT = 3.63810 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922151.5433355.69860.8070783.23371.37297.2498
1 EUR1.084411.6735960.39960.8751590.25861.488777.86168
1 AUD0.647950.597519136.08990.52294153.93130.8895714.69751
1 PHP0.01795380.01655640.027708610.014491.494360.02464870.130161

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Armenian Dram
1 BDT3.63810 AMD
5 BDT18.19050 AMD
10 BDT36.38100 AMD
20 BDT72.76200 AMD
50 BDT181.90500 AMD
100 BDT363.81000 AMD
250 BDT909.52500 AMD
500 BDT1819.05000 AMD
1000 BDT3638.10000 AMD
2000 BDT7276.20000 AMD
5000 BDT18190.50000 AMD
10000 BDT36381.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AMD0.27487 BDT
5 AMD1.37434 BDT
10 AMD2.74869 BDT
20 AMD5.49738 BDT
50 AMD13.74345 BDT
100 AMD27.48690 BDT
250 AMD68.71725 BDT
500 AMD137.43450 BDT
1000 AMD274.86900 BDT
2000 AMD549.73800 BDT
5000 AMD1374.34500 BDT
10000 AMD2748.69000 BDT