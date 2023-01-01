Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Omani rials today

Convert BAM to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
212.914 omr

1.00000 BAM = 0.21291 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Omani Rial
1 BAM0.21291 OMR
5 BAM1.06457 OMR
10 BAM2.12914 OMR
20 BAM4.25828 OMR
50 BAM10.64570 OMR
100 BAM21.29140 OMR
250 BAM53.22850 OMR
500 BAM106.45700 OMR
1000 BAM212.91400 OMR
2000 BAM425.82800 OMR
5000 BAM1064.57000 OMR
10000 BAM2129.14000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 OMR4.69674 BAM
5 OMR23.48370 BAM
10 OMR46.96740 BAM
20 OMR93.93480 BAM
50 OMR234.83700 BAM
100 OMR469.67400 BAM
250 OMR1174.18500 BAM
500 OMR2348.37000 BAM
1000 OMR4696.74000 BAM
2000 OMR9393.48000 BAM
5000 OMR23483.70000 BAM
10000 OMR46967.40000 BAM