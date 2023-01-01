10 thousand Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Omani rials

Convert BAM to OMR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bam
2,148.230 omr

1.00000 BAM = 0.21482 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Omani Rial
1 BAM0.21482 OMR
5 BAM1.07411 OMR
10 BAM2.14823 OMR
20 BAM4.29646 OMR
50 BAM10.74115 OMR
100 BAM21.48230 OMR
250 BAM53.70575 OMR
500 BAM107.41150 OMR
1000 BAM214.82300 OMR
2000 BAM429.64600 OMR
5000 BAM1074.11500 OMR
10000 BAM2148.23000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 OMR4.65499 BAM
5 OMR23.27495 BAM
10 OMR46.54990 BAM
20 OMR93.09980 BAM
50 OMR232.74950 BAM
100 OMR465.49900 BAM
250 OMR1163.74750 BAM
500 OMR2327.49500 BAM
1000 OMR4654.99000 BAM
2000 OMR9309.98000 BAM
5000 OMR23274.95000 BAM
10000 OMR46549.90000 BAM