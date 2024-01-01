Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Omani rials today

Convert BAM to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
213.600 omr

1.000 BAM = 0.2136 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:53
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Omani Rial
1 BAM0.21360 OMR
5 BAM1.06800 OMR
10 BAM2.13600 OMR
20 BAM4.27200 OMR
50 BAM10.68000 OMR
100 BAM21.36000 OMR
250 BAM53.40000 OMR
500 BAM106.80000 OMR
1000 BAM213.60000 OMR
2000 BAM427.20000 OMR
5000 BAM1,068.00000 OMR
10000 BAM2,136.00000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 OMR4.68164 BAM
5 OMR23.40820 BAM
10 OMR46.81640 BAM
20 OMR93.63280 BAM
50 OMR234.08200 BAM
100 OMR468.16400 BAM
250 OMR1,170.41000 BAM
500 OMR2,340.82000 BAM
1000 OMR4,681.64000 BAM
2000 OMR9,363.28000 BAM
5000 OMR23,408.20000 BAM
10000 OMR46,816.40000 BAM