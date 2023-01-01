100 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Mauritian rupees

Convert BAM to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 bam
2463.59 mur

1.00000 BAM = 24.63590 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Mauritian Rupee
1 BAM24.63590 MUR
5 BAM123.17950 MUR
10 BAM246.35900 MUR
20 BAM492.71800 MUR
50 BAM1231.79500 MUR
100 BAM2463.59000 MUR
250 BAM6158.97500 MUR
500 BAM12317.95000 MUR
1000 BAM24635.90000 MUR
2000 BAM49271.80000 MUR
5000 BAM123179.50000 MUR
10000 BAM246359.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MUR0.04059 BAM
5 MUR0.20296 BAM
10 MUR0.40591 BAM
20 MUR0.81182 BAM
50 MUR2.02956 BAM
100 MUR4.05912 BAM
250 MUR10.14780 BAM
500 MUR20.29560 BAM
1000 MUR40.59120 BAM
2000 MUR81.18240 BAM
5000 MUR202.95600 BAM
10000 MUR405.91200 BAM