Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mauritian rupees is currently 26.372 today, reflecting a 0.399% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 0.051% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 26.390 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 26.219 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.