Azerbaijani manats to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert AZN to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
358,065 xof

1.00000 AZN = 358.06500 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.21871.3490.921551.669311.3710.8067771.54083
1 INR0.012016510.01621030.01107360.02005930.01647470.009694660.0185155
1 SGD0.7412961.689210.6831221.237441.016310.5980561.1422
1 EUR1.0851590.30481.4638711.811451.487740.87541.67203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AZN358.06500 XOF
5 AZN1790.32500 XOF
10 AZN3580.65000 XOF
20 AZN7161.30000 XOF
50 AZN17903.25000 XOF
100 AZN35806.50000 XOF
250 AZN89516.25000 XOF
500 AZN179032.50000 XOF
1000 AZN358065.00000 XOF
2000 AZN716130.00000 XOF
5000 AZN1790325.00000 XOF
10000 AZN3580650.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Azerbaijani Manat
1 XOF0.00279 AZN
5 XOF0.01396 AZN
10 XOF0.02793 AZN
20 XOF0.05586 AZN
50 XOF0.13964 AZN
100 XOF0.27928 AZN
250 XOF0.69820 AZN
500 XOF1.39639 AZN
1000 XOF2.79279 AZN
2000 XOF5.58558 AZN
5000 XOF13.96395 AZN
10000 XOF27.92790 AZN