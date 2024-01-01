1 CFA franc BCEAO to Azerbaijani manats

CFA1.000 XOF = man.0.002765 AZN

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Azerbaijani Manat
1 XOF0.00276 AZN
5 XOF0.01382 AZN
10 XOF0.02765 AZN
20 XOF0.05529 AZN
50 XOF0.13824 AZN
100 XOF0.27647 AZN
250 XOF0.69118 AZN
500 XOF1.38236 AZN
1000 XOF2.76471 AZN
2000 XOF5.52942 AZN
5000 XOF13.82355 AZN
10000 XOF27.64710 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AZN361.70200 XOF
5 AZN1,808.51000 XOF
10 AZN3,617.02000 XOF
20 AZN7,234.04000 XOF
50 AZN18,085.10000 XOF
100 AZN36,170.20000 XOF
250 AZN90,425.50000 XOF
500 AZN180,851.00000 XOF
1000 AZN361,702.00000 XOF
2000 AZN723,404.00000 XOF
5000 AZN1,808,510.00000 XOF
10000 AZN3,617,020.00000 XOF