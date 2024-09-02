Azerbaijani manat to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 348.409 today, reflecting a -0.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.904% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 349.299 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 344.968 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.