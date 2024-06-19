아제르바이잔 마나트 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 359.489 today, reflecting a -0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.202% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 361.797 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 355.901 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.547% decrease in value.