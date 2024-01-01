10 Aruban florins to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AWG to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 awg
24.26 myr

ƒ1.000 AWG = RM2.426 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MYR
1 AWG to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.51232.6376
Low2.40802.4080
Average2.46042.5660
Change-3.33%-7.63%
View full history

1 AWG to MYR stats

The performance of AWG to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5123 and a 30 day low of 2.4080. This means the 30 day average was 2.4604. The change for AWG to MYR was -3.33.

The performance of AWG to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6376 and a 90 day low of 2.4080. This means the 90 day average was 2.5660. The change for AWG to MYR was -7.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8950.7610.9031.6041.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1340.5160.6121.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2660.5640.671.1890.969
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AWG2.42584 MYR
5 AWG12.12920 MYR
10 AWG24.25840 MYR
20 AWG48.51680 MYR
50 AWG121.29200 MYR
100 AWG242.58400 MYR
250 AWG606.46000 MYR
500 AWG1,212.92000 MYR
1000 AWG2,425.84000 MYR
2000 AWG4,851.68000 MYR
5000 AWG12,129.20000 MYR
10000 AWG24,258.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Aruban Florin
1 MYR0.41223 AWG
5 MYR2.06115 AWG
10 MYR4.12229 AWG
20 MYR8.24458 AWG
50 MYR20.61145 AWG
100 MYR41.22290 AWG
250 MYR103.05725 AWG
500 MYR206.11450 AWG
1000 MYR412.22900 AWG
2000 MYR824.45800 AWG
5000 MYR2,061.14500 AWG
10000 MYR4,122.29000 AWG