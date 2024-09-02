Aruban florin to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Malaysian ringgits is currently 2.426 today, reflecting a 0.538% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.126% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 2.436 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.408 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.