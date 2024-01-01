100 Aruban florins to Comorian francs

Convert AWG to KMF at the real exchange rate

100 awg
24,851 kmf

ƒ1.000 AWG = CF248.5 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
AWG to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KMF
1 AWG to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High251.9040257.3530
Low245.5590245.5590
Average249.0922252.6181
Change-1.36%-1.62%
1 AWG to KMF stats

The performance of AWG to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 251.9040 and a 30 day low of 245.5590. This means the 30 day average was 249.0922. The change for AWG to KMF was -1.36.

The performance of AWG to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 257.3530 and a 90 day low of 245.5590. This means the 90 day average was 252.6181. The change for AWG to KMF was -1.62.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.9050.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67810.91412.130.5160.6131.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2650.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Comorian Franc
1 AWG248.51300 KMF
5 AWG1,242.56500 KMF
10 AWG2,485.13000 KMF
20 AWG4,970.26000 KMF
50 AWG12,425.65000 KMF
100 AWG24,851.30000 KMF
250 AWG62,128.25000 KMF
500 AWG124,256.50000 KMF
1000 AWG248,513.00000 KMF
2000 AWG497,026.00000 KMF
5000 AWG1,242,565.00000 KMF
10000 AWG2,485,130.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Aruban Florin
1 KMF0.00402 AWG
5 KMF0.02012 AWG
10 KMF0.04024 AWG
20 KMF0.08048 AWG
50 KMF0.20120 AWG
100 KMF0.40239 AWG
250 KMF1.00598 AWG
500 KMF2.01197 AWG
1000 KMF4.02393 AWG
2000 KMF8.04786 AWG
5000 KMF20.11965 AWG
10000 KMF40.23930 AWG