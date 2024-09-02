Aruban florin to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Comorian francs is currently 248.485 today, reflecting a -0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.091% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 248.839 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 245.726 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.