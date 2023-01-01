10 Comorian francs to Aruban florins

Convert KMF to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 kmf
0.04 awg

1.00000 KMF = 0.00399 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624951.09791.24821.463891.622420.94468518.7297
1 GBP1.1594311.2719105.7961.697291.881091.0952921.7159
1 USD0.911550.786225183.17981.334451.478960.8611517.0736
1 INR0.01095910.009452120.012022210.0160430.01778030.01035290.205261

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Aruban Florin
1 KMF0.00399 AWG
5 KMF0.01996 AWG
10 KMF0.03991 AWG
20 KMF0.07983 AWG
50 KMF0.19957 AWG
100 KMF0.39914 AWG
250 KMF0.99786 AWG
500 KMF1.99572 AWG
1000 KMF3.99144 AWG
2000 KMF7.98288 AWG
5000 KMF19.95720 AWG
10000 KMF39.91440 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Comorian Franc
1 AWG250.53600 KMF
5 AWG1252.68000 KMF
10 AWG2505.36000 KMF
20 AWG5010.72000 KMF
50 AWG12526.80000 KMF
100 AWG25053.60000 KMF
250 AWG62634.00000 KMF
500 AWG125268.00000 KMF
1000 AWG250536.00000 KMF
2000 AWG501072.00000 KMF
5000 AWG1252680.00000 KMF
10000 AWG2505360.00000 KMF