20 Aruban florins to Hungarian forints

Convert AWG to HUF at the real exchange rate

20 awg
3,974 huf

ƒ1.000 AWG = Ft198.7 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 AWG to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High203.7580207.8760
Low196.4630196.4630
Average199.7785202.3156
Change-2.47%-1.56%
View full history

1 AWG to HUF stats

The performance of AWG to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 203.7580 and a 30 day low of 196.4630. This means the 30 day average was 199.7785. The change for AWG to HUF was -2.47.

The performance of AWG to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 207.8760 and a 90 day low of 196.4630. This means the 90 day average was 202.3156. The change for AWG to HUF was -1.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.9250.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1470.5160.6131.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.280.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0420.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Hungarian Forint
1 AWG198.72000 HUF
5 AWG993.60000 HUF
10 AWG1,987.20000 HUF
20 AWG3,974.40000 HUF
50 AWG9,936.00000 HUF
100 AWG19,872.00000 HUF
250 AWG49,680.00000 HUF
500 AWG99,360.00000 HUF
1000 AWG198,720.00000 HUF
2000 AWG397,440.00000 HUF
5000 AWG993,600.00000 HUF
10000 AWG1,987,200.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Aruban Florin
2000 HUF10.06440 AWG
5000 HUF25.16100 AWG
10000 HUF50.32200 AWG
15000 HUF75.48300 AWG
20000 HUF100.64400 AWG
30000 HUF150.96600 AWG
40000 HUF201.28800 AWG
50000 HUF251.61000 AWG
60000 HUF301.93200 AWG
100000 HUF503.22000 AWG
150000 HUF754.83000 AWG
200000 HUF1,006.44000 AWG