Aruban florin to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Hungarian forints is currently 198.717 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.835% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 198.717 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 196.265 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.