아루바 플로린 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 헝가리 포린트 is currently 205.581 today, reflecting a -0.343% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.182% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 208.515 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 203.244 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.925% decrease in value.