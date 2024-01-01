500 Aruban florins to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert AWG to CVE at the real exchange rate

500 awg
27,932.05 cve

ƒ1.000 AWG = Esc55.86 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 AWG to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High56.712357.8637
Low55.330655.3306
Average56.068056.8408
Change-1.50%-1.72%
View full history

1 AWG to CVE stats

The performance of AWG to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 56.7123 and a 30 day low of 55.3306. This means the 30 day average was 56.0680. The change for AWG to CVE was -1.50.

The performance of AWG to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 57.8637 and a 90 day low of 55.3306. This means the 90 day average was 56.8408. The change for AWG to CVE was -1.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8270.7610.9041.6041.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0860.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2110.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AWG55.86410 CVE
5 AWG279.32050 CVE
10 AWG558.64100 CVE
20 AWG1,117.28200 CVE
50 AWG2,793.20500 CVE
100 AWG5,586.41000 CVE
250 AWG13,966.02500 CVE
500 AWG27,932.05000 CVE
1000 AWG55,864.10000 CVE
2000 AWG111,728.20000 CVE
5000 AWG279,320.50000 CVE
10000 AWG558,641.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Aruban Florin
1 CVE0.01790 AWG
5 CVE0.08950 AWG
10 CVE0.17901 AWG
20 CVE0.35801 AWG
50 CVE0.89503 AWG
100 CVE1.79006 AWG
250 CVE4.47515 AWG
500 CVE8.95030 AWG
1000 CVE17.90060 AWG
2000 CVE35.80120 AWG
5000 CVE89.50300 AWG
10000 CVE179.00600 AWG