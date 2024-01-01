500 Aruban florins to Swiss francs

Convert AWG to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 awg
237.19 chf

ƒ1.000 AWG = SFr.0.4744 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 AWG to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48750.5049
Low0.47040.4704
Average0.47860.4916
Change-1.02%-4.60%
View full history

1 AWG to CHF stats

The performance of AWG to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4875 and a 30 day low of 0.4704. This means the 30 day average was 0.4786. The change for AWG to CHF was -1.02.

The performance of AWG to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5049 and a 90 day low of 0.4704. This means the 90 day average was 0.4916. The change for AWG to CHF was -4.60.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8230.7610.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0850.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2090.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swiss Franc
1 AWG0.47439 CHF
5 AWG2.37193 CHF
10 AWG4.74385 CHF
20 AWG9.48770 CHF
50 AWG23.71925 CHF
100 AWG47.43850 CHF
250 AWG118.59625 CHF
500 AWG237.19250 CHF
1000 AWG474.38500 CHF
2000 AWG948.77000 CHF
5000 AWG2,371.92500 CHF
10000 AWG4,743.85000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Aruban Florin
1 CHF2.10799 AWG
5 CHF10.53995 AWG
10 CHF21.07990 AWG
20 CHF42.15980 AWG
50 CHF105.39950 AWG
100 CHF210.79900 AWG
250 CHF526.99750 AWG
500 CHF1,053.99500 AWG
1000 CHF2,107.99000 AWG
2000 CHF4,215.98000 AWG
5000 CHF10,539.95000 AWG
10000 CHF21,079.90000 AWG