1 Aruban florin to Bahraini dinars

Convert AWG to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 awg
0.211 bhd

ƒ1.000 AWG = .د.ب0.2106 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
AWG to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BHD
1 AWG to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21060.2106
Low0.21050.2105
Average0.21060.2106
Change-0.03%-0.03%
1 AWG to BHD stats

The performance of AWG to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2106 and a 30 day low of 0.2105. This means the 30 day average was 0.2106. The change for AWG to BHD was -0.03.

The performance of AWG to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2106 and a 90 day low of 0.2105. This means the 90 day average was 0.2106. The change for AWG to BHD was -0.03.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.34917.8040.7610.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91412.0660.5160.6131.0860.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.1950.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bahraini Dinar
1 AWG0.21056 BHD
5 AWG1.05280 BHD
10 AWG2.10559 BHD
20 AWG4.21118 BHD
50 AWG10.52795 BHD
100 AWG21.05590 BHD
250 AWG52.63975 BHD
500 AWG105.27950 BHD
1000 AWG210.55900 BHD
2000 AWG421.11800 BHD
5000 AWG1,052.79500 BHD
10000 AWG2,105.59000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 BHD4.74927 AWG
5 BHD23.74635 AWG
10 BHD47.49270 AWG
20 BHD94.98540 AWG
50 BHD237.46350 AWG
100 BHD474.92700 AWG
250 BHD1,187.31750 AWG
500 BHD2,374.63500 AWG
1000 BHD4,749.27000 AWG
2000 BHD9,498.54000 AWG
5000 BHD23,746.35000 AWG
10000 BHD47,492.70000 AWG