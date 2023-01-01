Argentine pesos to Samoan talas today

Convert ARS to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
7.79 wst

1.00000 ARS = 0.00779 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540481.370050.9219518.23951.3485518.23770.806094
1 AUD0.6491510.8893680.59848811.84020.87541111.8390.523276
1 CAD0.72991.1243910.67293613.3130.98430713.31170.588368
1 EUR1.084651.670881.48602119.78351.462719.78150.8743

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Samoan Tala
1 ARS0.00779 WST
5 ARS0.03893 WST
10 ARS0.07786 WST
20 ARS0.15573 WST
50 ARS0.38932 WST
100 ARS0.77865 WST
250 ARS1.94661 WST
500 ARS3.89323 WST
1000 ARS7.78645 WST
2000 ARS15.57290 WST
5000 ARS38.93225 WST
10000 ARS77.86450 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Argentine Peso
1 WST128.42800 ARS
5 WST642.14000 ARS
10 WST1284.28000 ARS
20 WST2568.56000 ARS
50 WST6421.40000 ARS
100 WST12842.80000 ARS
250 WST32107.00000 ARS
500 WST64214.00000 ARS
1000 WST128428.00000 ARS
2000 WST256856.00000 ARS
5000 WST642140.00000 ARS
10000 WST1284280.00000 ARS